Garland police searching for gunman after 15-year-old found dead

By Nick Starling

/ CBS Texas

GARLAND – A 15-year-old teenage boy is dead after a shooting in Garland.

Garland police are looking for the suspect or suspects in this shooting that happened around 6 p.m. on Dec. 6 in the 3900 block of Roanoke Drive. 

When Garland fire and police arrived on scene, they found the teen lying in the street. It appeared he had been shot and crews then quickly transported the teen to a local hospital where he later died. 

Police have not released name of the victim. 

If you have any information about who did this—you are urged to call police to help solve this crime. 

The number for Garland police is 972-485-4840.

First published on December 7, 2023 / 5:23 AM CST

