GardaWorld Cash offering $50K reward for information on suspects responsible for employee's death

Dallas police searching for suspects in murder of armored guard

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — GardaWorld Cash is offering a $50,000 reward for information on the suspects responsible for an employee's death earlier this month, Dallas police said.

Just before 9:30 a.m. Sept. 1, officers responded to a shooting call in the 100 block of S. Carroll Avenue.

During their preliminary investigation, police determined a uniformed armored car guard was shot during a robbery.

The guard—identified as 52-year-old David Ruback—was taken to a local hospital where he died.

Police later released surveillance video of the suspects and their car, asking the public for help identifying them.

Ruback's family is also adding an additional $5,000 reward for information that leads to their arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detective Reginald Woods at 214-283-4955 or reginald.woods@dallaspolice.gov.