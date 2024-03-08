Future sisters-in-law with same birthday give birth on same day

In a rare case that not only surprised a North Texas family but also their nurses and doctors, future sisters-in-law who share the same birthday gave birth to their babies on the same day at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital in Denton.

When Kaitlyn Medley and Fatima Welborn became friends a few years ago, they realized they had a unique bond.

"We were doing birthday plans and then we were like, 'Oh wait, our birthday is the same day,'" Medley said.

Their bond only got deeper when Medley started dating Welborn's husband's brother, Tallyn. The pair are now engaged.

Welborn told everyone she and her husband, Ryan, were expecting at a family dinner last fall.

"[Ryan and Tallyn's] mom kept joking, 'You should just take a test. What if you're pregnant too? That would be so cool,'" Medley said. "I'm like, 'I'm not pregnant.'"

But the next day, a positive pregnancy test proved her future mother-in-law's hunch.

Welborn and Medley's due dates were just a day apart.

"There was always comments like 'Oh my gosh, what if your babies have the same birthdays?' and we were like, 'That would be crazy, but we really did not think it would happen,'" said Welborn.

It seemed especially unlikely when Medley went into labor two weeks early. Her daughter Dakota was born at 2:06 a.m. on Sunday, March 3.

Once they got settled into a postpartum room, Medley got a text from Welborn saying her water had broken. She was admitted to the hospital a few hours later.

At 9:04 p.m. her son Mikah came into the world – in the exact same delivery room as his cousin. Their nurses couldn't believe the timing.

"It was like, 'Oh my gosh, we're about to have babies the same day,'" Welborn said. "That's when it finally hit, after everyone knew and everyone was like, 'Oh my gosh, we heard.'"

With their dads being brothers and their moms being such close friends, it's safe to say the two babies already have their own unique bond.

"I think it's really special," Medley said. "It's like all these little pieces keep falling together, and I think it means a lot that we share a birthday, how we met, just everything that's transpired – and now our babies get to share the same birthday as well."

Medley and Welborn wouldn't be surprised if the two had joint birthday parties the rest of their lives.