Funeral arrangements announced for Audrii Cunningham

POLK COUNTY - Funeral services have been announced for Audrii Cunningham nearly a week after the 11-year-old girl went missing.

According to Pace Funeral Home, visitation is scheduled for Friday, March 1 in Livingston, followed by a rosary service and funeral at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Saturday.

The little girl went missing on the morning of Feb. 15 on her way to school. Investigators say a friend of the family, 42-year-old Don McDougal was supposed to take Audrii to her school bus stop the day she disappeared. He has since been charged with murder in connection to her death.

A candlelight vigil was held for Audrii Wednesday night.

"This world is not gonna be the same without her," Brenda Cedars, Audrii's aunt, said at the vigil. "No matter where she went or who she met, she just made them light up. She could always make you laugh and no matter what kind of mood you were in. And it just isn't fair that we all got robbed of that."