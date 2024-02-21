Polk County man charged in connection to Audrii Cunningham's death

Body of missing 11-year-old Audrii Cunningham found; warrants being issued for Don McDougal

POLK COUNTY - The Polk County Sheriff's office has charged 42-year-old Don McDougal with capital murder in connection to 11-year-old Audrii Cunningham's death.

McDougal was arrested Friday on an unrelated charge of aggravated assault, but was a person of interest in Cunningham's death after witnesses tied his vehicle to the case.

The little girl went missing Thursday morning on her way to school. After spending days searching for her, crews found her body in the Trinity River Tuesday afternoon.

No bond has been set for McDougal, who has been described as a family friend.