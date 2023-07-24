Full-scale mass casualty training coming to North Richland Hills

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - More than 20 local law enforcement agencies are joining North Richland Hills Emergency Management, alongside Birdville ISD for a full-scale, multi-agency, and mass casualty training exercise.

Nearly 400 people are expected to participate in the interagency collaboration on July 26. They will test emergency response procedures in a simulated crisis scenario while strengthening response capabilities.

"By simulating a real-life situation, our first responders will be equipped with the necessary skills and knowledge to handle high-stress incidents in the most proficient and coordinated manner possible," shared North Richland Hills Public Safety PIO Carissa Katekaru, in a news release.

Some of the benefits listed of the joint training are an opportunity for law enforcement, fire departments, emergency medical services, area hospitals, the school district, and other crucial first responders, to practice their communication and cooperation in a controlled environment.

"By exposing ourselves to these scenarios in a controlled environment, we can refine our response tactics, test our equipment, and identify areas for improvement," the release stated.

The goal of the exercise is a more rapid and efficient resolution of emergencies.