Frisco community raises nearly $20,000 for mom recently paralyzed in a fall

FRISCO — The Frisco community is rallying around a single mother as she recovers from a life-changing spinal cord injury.

Norma Aguirre

Norma Aguirre calls her closest group of friends her "soul sisters."

"We are a family by faith, and there's six of us," said Annette Feddersen, one of the soul sisters.

The past eight months have brought them even closer together.

"They unified for me, and that was beautiful to watch," Aguirre said.

In February, Aguirre and her daughter took a trip together, just the two of them. It was a chance to reconnect after her daughter's recent wedding and move to Boston.

"We're getting ready to leave, the weekend's over," said Aguirre. "I go to put my last bag in the car, and something called me to climb this tree. The branches were down low. It was so easy for me to just step on there. Next thing I know… I fall and I can't move."

Aguirre said her daughter remained composed, but she could see the panic in her eyes.

"I'm in an ambulance, heading to the ER, and I just remember waking up and the doctor telling me you will be paraplegic, and that was a hard word for me to digest," she said.

Her soul sisters immediately sprang into action.

Norma Aguirre

"It's because of them that I was able to feel the love and the lift in prayer," Aguirre said. "That was powerful."

They've been by her side through an intensive recovery journey that's far from over.

"She's a single mom, new career, we knew some challenges would come so we wanted to try to create some sort of fund to help her," Feddersen said.

They recently organized a pickleball event, with support from Chicken N Pickle and Stonebriar Country Club, that brought in almost $20,000 for Aguirre's hospital expenses, physical therapy, and medical equipment. The funds are managed through the nonprofit Help Hope Live.

The Oct. 5 fundraiser marked the first time Aguirre had really been out in public since her accident. More than 100 pickleball players and guests were there to show their support.

"To see the happiness on her face and to see her step out, back into her community as we've known her, brought so much joy to all of us soul sisters," said Feddersen.

It's the beginning of a new chapter for Aguirre.

"So at 54 years old, I feel like I'm starting all over again," she said. "Each day is a day of hope and trust and just perseverance."

She's focused on learning new ways to adapt and finding a new sense of purpose for her future.

"Okay, this is where I am," Aguirre said. "What changes can I make for myself and how can I be an impact to others?"

As she figures out the answers to those questions, her soul sisters will be by her side.