Frigidaire recalls refrigerator due to choking, laceration hazards

The Consumer Product Safety Commission issued a major recall involving a popular refrigerator brand.

Electrolux is recalling more than 380,000 of its Frigidaire side-by-side refrigerators with slim ice buckets.

The CPSC says the ice bucket assembly components can break causing plastic pieces to enter the buckets which can pose a potential choking or laceration hazard.

Electrolux says they've had at least 343 such incidents reported.

According to CPSC, the recall applies to those refrigerators made between 2015 and 2019.

