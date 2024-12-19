Freezing start forecast in North Texas for the first day of winter before rain on Christmas Eve

NORTH TEXAS — It was another cold start to the day with temperatures near or below the freezing line; however, the cold didn't last long: highs in the afternoon topped out in the 60s.

Another freezing morning will also be expected Saturday morning due to a dry front moving across the area. It's important to remember to bring indoors pets and plants as well as to protect your pipes.

A beautiful weekend is in store for North Texas, with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 50s. Saturday is the official start of Winter Solstice, which is the shortest day and longest night of the year. The high will be 56, which is where DFW normally sits.

The upper-level high-pressure system retreats to the west and a low takes power at the start of the next week. This will cause a big pattern shift, meaning rain will be back in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday.

Conditions look to significantly improve during the afternoon on Wednesday.

Chances for rain return at the end of the next week thanks to another front.

Enjoy Mother Nature's gift of a beautiful weekend.