Fourth and final teen arrested in downtown Dallas homicide

DALLAS — Dallas police charged a fourth and final teenager with capital murder after a shooting near Victory Plaza last month.

Police say the victim, 18-year-old Jake Reynosa was walking down the street when he was approached by four people near the intersection of N Houston Street and Nowitzki Way in a robbery attempt.

"The victim tried to get away from the suspects and that's when he was shot," said Dallas Police spokesperson Kristin Lowman.

Officers found a car they believe the suspects were using, but when they tried to pull it over near the intersection of Elm and Ervay, they say, three people took off running.

Officers caught up to one, a 15-year-old girl, and another suspect, a 16-year-old girl, was arrested the following day. July 23, Christopher Gaines, 19, was arrested and charged with capital murder.

Tuesday, 19-year-old Latraveone Wherry was taken into custody by the US Marshals Task Force and with capital murder.

The two teenage girls under arrest are too young to have their names released by police, but not too young to be charged with capital murder.