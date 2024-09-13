Fort Worth Zoo welcomes second baby giraffe of summer: Meet Finnigan!

FORT WORTH – Welcome, Finnigan!

Finnigan Fort Worth Zoo

The Fort Worth Zoo has announced the birth of its second baby giraffe this summer. Finnigan was born on Aug. 18, standing 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 158 pounds.

Zoo officials say Finnigan is adjusting well.

"Little Finn is bonding well with his mom Kala and seems to be enjoying being on habitat with the rest of the herd!" the zoo said in a social media message. "Make sure to come visit our not-so-little boy before he's oh-so-big!"

The zoo previously welcomed Delilah, born on July 2, standing 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds. Bottle-fed from birth due to her mother's lack of maternal behavior, she gained nearly 70 pounds during her first month, zoo officials have said.

The zoo is located at 1989 Colonial Parkway, just a few miles from downtown Fort Worth.