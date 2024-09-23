Fort Worth Zoo hosts 2nd annual Deaf Day for Deaf, hard-of-hearing community

FORT WORTH – Going to the zoo as a kid is an essential part of growing up for many, but not everyone experiences it the same way. For the Deaf and hard-of-hearing community, it can be a real challenge.

There's just something about the zoo that brings you right back to being a kid. On Saturday morning, the Fort Worth Zoo welcomed a group that doesn't always get the spotlight.

Dozens of American Sign Language interpreters were at the zoo to make it more accessible for everyone.

"It's small things. Little tidbits of trivial information that really make a big difference," said Jason Suhr, a deaf dad, visiting the zoo with his family.

"Reading is not the same as seeing the language in action," said Zach Kapalka, another deaf parent with his family.

For hundreds of Deaf and hard-of-hearing people, like Suhr and Kapalka, Saturday was their day at the zoo.

"It helps when families come to deaf day because the zoo has interpreters here that can help the zoo keeper chats and share information," said Suhr.

"When there's no interpreter, I feel very disconnected. I feel isolated almost. People over there are all interacting, and I'm all by myself," said Kapalka.

While feeling included is important – some experts say it's even more fundamental than that.

"It's a simple part of accessibility, but it's the building blocks for their language and reading abilities," said Lisalee Egbert, deaf studies coordinator at UT Arlington.

Interpreters were spread out throughout the zoo to help people obtain information, discuss exhibits and more.

And it helps build a community.

"Sometimes we don't know somebody is there, so having Deaf Day at the zoo, we can see other people that we never met before and it gives opportunities to make new connections with new people," said Suhr.

A community where everyone feels like they have a voice and are being heard.