Fort Worth police look to identify 5 in connection to West 7th shooting

FORT WORTH — Fort Worth Police released images of five suspects wanted in connection to a West 7th shooting on March 17 that left a man in critical condition.

A man was shot after a verbal altercation and physical fight along Bledsoe Street around 1 a.m. that Sunday.

Tuesday, FWPD released images of the five suspects it is looking to identify, listing the "five-person suspect group" as the suspected shooter, a Hispanic male who wore a black Nike shirt, a Hispanic female wearing a black shirt allegedly involved in the fight, a Black male in a yellow shirt allegedly involved in the fight, a second Hispanic female in a Buc-ee's shirt who allegedly observed the incident, and a Black or Hispanic male who wore a grey hoodie and allegedly observed the incident.

FWPD also listed a sixth person as a witness, the "cameraman," a male in a black jacket.

Fort Worth Police Department

The March 17 shooting was at least the third violent crime in the popular entertainment district this year.

FWPD asks anyone with information to call or text Detective Lopez at 817-372-3781. You may remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at 817-469-8477.