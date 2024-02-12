Fort Worth Police Department reveals portions of policy on chasing suspects

The Fort Worth Police Department made "significant portions" of its policy on chases public Monday morning.

In a news release, the department said it made the decision after ongoing discussions and "in the spirit of honoring the commitment to transparency."

Last month, the city of Fort Worth filed a lawsuit to block public records requests made by the CBS News Texas I-Team and other news organizations for the pursuit policy.

The I-Team requested the policy back in July after several high-profile chases, including one that resulted in the death of an innocent bystander.

The police department argued that releasing the policy would jeopardize the safety of officers and the public. Other North Texas police departments, including Dallas police, have had their pursuit policies online.

"I stand by the decision to not inform criminals of our strategies. That said, I wholeheartedly believe in being transparent to our community who will now be more educated and aware of our policy and how it applies in various situations," Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes said in a statement Monday morning.

"Having a clear policy is important and procedures must be followed, however, let's be clear that the culpability and responsibility lies with the individual who chose to evade," the statement said.

The policy starts on page 106 of this document.

This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the day.