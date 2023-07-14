Questions remain over Fort Worth police chase & the death of an uninvolved driver

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) — More than a week after a chase killed an uninvolved driver, Fort Worth police have released few details about the incident, including how, where and when the pursuit began, and what the department's pursuit policy is.

Andra Craig, 57, had just left a birthday party when he drove into the intersection of Rosedale Street and Evans Avenue, right into the path of a police chase. At the time, officers were in hot pursuit of a stolen car. Witnesses said Craig had the green light when he collided with a police SUV and died at the scene.

Craig's sister said the family is still waiting on an explanation from the Fort Worth Police Department.

"Is what happened really necessary?" asked Nefertari Mundy. "And if not, there was a life lost that was not involved, right? An innocent life. So, I guess the main question would be, 'Was that absolutely necessary?'"

Craig's death comes three weeks after another police chase ended in a fatal crash. In June, Fort Worth officers were pursuing a stolen pickup when it slammed into a pole—killing a 15-year-old girl inside.

Criminologist Dr. Alex del Carmen said officers often face difficult, split-second decisions on whether to pursue a suspect. "They have to balance the gravity of the offense or the offender, versus the safety of the public," he explained. This is why, del Carmen said, department policies are key in establishing parameters.

Fort Worth police post general orders online—452 pages of policies and procedures—but the section about pursuits is marked "restricted." When the I-Team requested a copy of the policy last week, officials said to file an open records request.

The I-Team is currently waiting on the request to be fulfilled. The department has not released any details since then.

Ace Weigart owns the 2016 Dodge Challenger that led officers on last week's chase. He said it was the third time it had been stolen in the last year.

"I'm really kind of used to it and calmer," he said. "The first time I really freaked out, but now I know what to do...file a police report, yada-yada."

Weigart said he thinks if police had done more the first two times, his car may not have ended up stolen again and used in the chase that killed Craig.

"I honestly wish that they would take fingerprints and charge the people," he said.

The I-Team found solving stolen vehicle cases often proves to be difficult. In the past five years, the number of reported stolen vehicles in Fort Worth has increased year over year, while the clearance rate has stayed consistently around 10 to 15%. That's right in line with the national average.

For now, the wreckage of Craig's SUV and Weigart's stolen car sit in the Fort Worth impound lot. Both vehicles—as the result of theft and an attempt to stop it—are now evidence in a murder case.

Brian Hunter, 18, and Kristopher Robinzine, 29, are each facing charges. Hunter, the suspected driver, faces a murder charge.

