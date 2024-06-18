Fort Worth police arrest man wanted for robbing bank with child in tow

FORT WORTH – Police have made an arrest in connection to a robbery involving a man who had a child with him.

On June 6, the man robbed the First Convenience Bank branch inside the Walmart store on Anderson Boulevard in East Fort Worth.

The FBI says the man had a small child in the seat of a shopping cart when he gave tellers a note demanding cash. Bank employees gave the man some money before he and the child left.

On June 17, 44-year-old Ronnie Newman was arrested in Mineral Wells in connection to the robbery.

The FBI and the Fort Worth Police Department arrested Newman after receiving several tips from the public.

Newman will be charged in Tarrant County.