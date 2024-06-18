Watch CBS News
Local News

Fort Worth police arrest man wanted for robbing bank with child in tow

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

CBS News Live
CBS News Texas Live

FORT WORTH – Police have made an arrest in connection to a robbery involving a man who had a child with him

On June 6, the man robbed the First Convenience Bank branch inside the Walmart store on Anderson Boulevard in East Fort Worth. 

The FBI says the man had a small child in the seat of a shopping cart when he gave tellers a note demanding cash. Bank employees gave the man some money before he and the child left. 

On June 17, 44-year-old Ronnie Newman was arrested in Mineral Wells in connection to the robbery.

The FBI and the Fort Worth Police Department arrested Newman after receiving several tips from the public.

Newman will be charged in Tarrant County.

Julia Falcon

Julia Falcon is a digital content producer at CBS News Texas. Julia has previously written for news outlets across Dallas-Fort Worth like the Denton Record-Chronicle, D Magazine, 1080 KRLD and 105.3 The Fan. She covers a span of topics, focusing on sports and trending topics. Every week, Julia produces a show called "Eye on Trending," where she answers top trending questions.

First published on June 18, 2024 / 10:07 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.