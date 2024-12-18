Fort Worth officer terminated for excessive force on YouTuber filming accident scene

TARRANT COUNTY – A Fort Worth police officer has been terminated for using excessive force during a June arrest, which resulted in a woman who was videoing an accident scene needing medical attention, authorities said.

Officer Matthew Krueger's use of force on June 23 was found to be unjustified and in violation of department policy, according to the Fort Worth Police Department. Consequently, Krueger was terminated on Wednesday, authorities said.

An investigation conducted by Fort Worth police's Major Case and Internal Affairs units determined:

Just before 3:30 p.m. on June 23, officers responded to a hit-and-run accident involving a suspected intoxicated driver in the 1000 block of Foch Street. The woman approached and used her cell phone to record the scene.

Krueger asked her multiple times to move across the street, and when she didn't comply, he placed her under arrest.

Krueger's use of force during the woman's arrest led to her requiring medical attention at a local hospital.

After being treated and released from the hospital, the woman was charged with interference with public duties, resisting arrest/detention, evading arrest, and making a false alarm/report.

Carolyn Rodriguez

Three days later, the woman – identified as Carolyn Rodriguez – recounted the incident with CBS News Texas.

Rodriguez's YouTube page features dozens of interactions with police officers.

Officials said Wednesday that Krueger had spent nearly eight years with the Fort Worth Police Department and was assigned to its patrol bureau at the time of the incident.

The department said Krueger was immediately transferred from patrol to a unit "with no public interaction," pending the investigation's outcome.

"The Fort Worth Police Department is committed to excellence, with officers dedicated to serving our community with integrity every day," the department said in the release. "We will continue to hold all employees accountable to the high standards expected of Fort Worth police officers, ensuring transparency and openness within our community."