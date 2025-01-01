Two men killed in separate shootings as Fort Worth rings in New Year with violence

Two men killed in separate shootings as Fort Worth rings in New Year with violence

Two men killed in separate shootings as Fort Worth rings in New Year with violence

FORT WORTH – It was a violent start to the new year in Fort Worth, with two men killed in separate shootings within the first few hours of 2025.

Around 1 a.m. Wednesday, Fort Worth police responded to the first homicide of the year. Officers found a 48-year-old man shot dead at a home on the 8800 block of Sabinas Trail in what appears to be a domestic incident.

"We came in from Sundance Square," said Robert Altman, who lives down the street from where the shooting happened. "It was around 2 a.m. As we pulled around, the whole block was pretty much lit up with police. It was at least seven or eight patrol cars."

According to police, the victim and the suspect were in the process of getting a divorce but still lived in the same house.

"The details that we received were that the female was inside, involved in some sort of verbal dispute with this individual," said Officer Brad Perez with the Fort Worth Police Department. "At some point, she put herself into a bedroom and locked that bedroom. This individual used force to enter the bedroom, and it was at that point that the female fired a gun one time, striking the subject, and he was pronounced deceased at the scene."

No arrests have been made in the case, but homicide detectives are still investigating.

"Later in the morning, around 2:40 a.m., other officers were called to another shooting off Crowley Road," said Officer Perez.

Police found a man on the ground of a parking lot in the 5700 block of Crowley Road, dead from a gunshot wound. Officers believe he was potentially confronting a car burglary and was then shot by the suspect when some sort of fight ensued.

"The suspect remains at large," Perez said. "Officers are attempting to gather further information to identify and bring this person into custody."

Tuesday night and into the following morning, officers responded to more than 40 calls about shots fired, which was just a fraction of the calls that came in.

According to FWPD, more than 300 calls about fireworks were made to police between midnight and 1 a.m.

"It was a busy night," said Perez. "It is unfortunate that the year has begun with two fatalities due to homicides. We certainly hope that this year will have fewer than any other year before."