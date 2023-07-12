Fort Worth police end search for missing 18-year-old

UPDATE: Foster has been found safe.

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Police are searching for missing 18-year-old Jeffrey Daniel Foster.

He was last seen around 1 a.m. on July 12 at 601 Tweed Dr. in Fort Worth.

Foster is described as 6-foot-4 with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last wearing a red Grinch shirt and black pajama pants.

Police say he suffers from a brain injury and may be lost and in danger. If you see Foster, don't approach him and contact police.

If you have information about Foster, contact police at (817)392-4222.