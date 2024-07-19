Fort Worth leaders weigh-in on presidential race

Fort Worth congressman joins in asking Biden to drop out of race

Fort Worth congressman joins in asking Biden to drop out of race

Fort Worth congressman joins in asking Biden to drop out of race

FORT WORTH – U.S. Rep. Marc Veasey, D-Fort Worth, has joined three other members of Congress in asking President Biden directly to pass the torch to the next generation of Democratic leaders.

"We must face the reality that widespread public concerns about your age and fitness are jeopardizing what should be a winning campaign," said Veasey in a letter – with Democrats Jared Huffman of California, Chuy Garcia of Illinois, and Mark Pocan of Wisconsin – to Biden.

One week ago, Veasey said that he didn't think the president was the strongest candidate who could run on the Democratic ticket, but he stopped short of asking the president to step aside.

That changed Friday, and Veasey mentioned Vice President Kamala Harris as part of a deep and talented bench of younger leaders.

But the Biden-Harris campaign on Friday said the president is not leaving the race.

Another elected leader from Fort Worth, Mayor Mattie Parker, said she's relieved former President Trump survived the assassination attempt.

During an interview with CBS News Texas, Parker, a Republican, said people running for office and in office shouldn't face political violence.

She also praised Trump's pick for vice president, U.S. Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio.

Parker said she was pleasantly surprised when his name was announced.

"I think Senator Vance represents the next generation of leadership," Parker said. "I may not agree with every policy position he may have made so far in his young career. We're from the same generation. He's a family man right now raising children like myself in this day and age of politics. His path to get to this position, vice presidential candidate, is incredibly unorthodox, and I think that's really healthy."

Parker also said cities and urban policy have a place in a potential second Trump term in the White House.

You can watch more of the interview on Eye On Politics at 7:30 a.m. Sunday on CBS News Texas.

We also asked Dallas County Judge Clay Lewis Jenkins about whether he thinks President Biden should step aside.

Eye On Politics 7:30 a.m. Sunday on CBS News Texas ON AIR & streaming

Follow Jack on X: @cbs11jack