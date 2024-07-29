Fort Worth ISD launches new program in the fight against hunger

FORT WORTH — Schools have helped in the fight against hunger and now Fort Worth Independent School District is launching a new free dinner program.

The district is partnering with food service company Sodexo to launch the program for the 2024-2025 school year.

"Our partnership with Sodexo embodies the spirit of collaboration with the goal of creating a thriving learning environment," Executive Director of Child Nutrition Services Pamela Watson said.

Fort Worth ISD said the program will be available at campuses offering an after-school enrichment program.

The district says all students present that day will be eligible to receive dinner, even if they are not enrolled in the after-school activities. Meals would be served 15 minutes after the end of the school day.

This partnership reflects FWISD's ongoing commitment to student well-being and academic success, the district said, by ensuring students have access to nutritious meals throughout the day.

"We are excited about the opportunities this partnership with Sodexo provides. We know that nutrition is an integral part of the learning process, and we are committed to ensuring that our students have access to healthy menu options that taste great for breakfast, lunch, and dinner," Deputy Superintendent Kellie Spencer said.

The district will continue to provide free breakfast and lunch to students during the 2024-25 school year.

Sodexo said it is proud to support programs that help ensure every child grows up with "dependable access to enough nutritious food to enable them to lead a healthy, productive life."

The first day of school for Fort Worth ISD is Aug. 13.