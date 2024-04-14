Fort Worth Episcopal rector arrested for online solicitation of a minor

A reverend at an Episcopal church in Fort Worth has been suspended after being accused of online solicitation of a minor.

Rev. Jason Myers, associate rector at Trinity Episcopal Church, was arrested last week and booked into the Collin County Jail.

In a letter sent to parishioners dated Saturday, the church's rector The Rev. Dr. Robert F. Pace said an investigator in the Collin County Sheriff's Office told him about the allegations on Friday afternoon.

Pace said that Bishop Andy Doyle of the Texas Diocese has suspended Myers from the ministry until the investigation and any legal proceedings are complete.

"At this time, we do not have any reason to believe that anyone in our congregation or school has been harmed, but there is much that we do not know or understand," Pace said in the letter. He also encouraged any members who may have been affected to file a report with the diocese or authorities, and said the church is fully cooperating with law enforcement.

CBS News Texas has reached out to the Collin County Sheriff's Office for more details about the allegations against Myers, but has not yet received a response.

This is a developing story and will be updated.