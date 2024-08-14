Fort Worth City Council approves property purchase for future downtown library

FORT WORTH — The City of Fort Worth has announced the future home of a new downtown library.

On Tuesday, the Fort Worth City Council approved $6.46 million for the purchase of 512 W. 4th St. — currently the headquarters for the Center for Transforming Lives — to be transformed into a modern public library.

The Fort Worth Property Management Department will handle the property acquisition, while the Center for Transforming Lives will have time to relocate to a larger facility. The department touted this would ensure its continued support for women and children overcoming poverty and homelessness.

In the coming months, the City and Fort Worth Public Library leadership will work on developing the new library, including evaluating funding sources for renovations, community input meetings, and selecting an architecture firm for design and construction.

Residents interested in contributing ideas and staying updated can register for email notifications by clicking here.

"We are eager to work with the community to design a library for downtown that will serve the needs of residents now and in the future," said Library Director Midori Clark.