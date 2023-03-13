Fort Worth community center honoring Atatiana Jefferson officially open

Doors to open Monday for the new Atatiana Carr-Jefferson Community Center

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) — For the first time ever, kids walked into the newly renamed Atatiana Carr-Jefferson Community Center at Hillside Monday morning.

The community center sits just minutes away from where Jefferson lived before she was tragically killed by a Fort Worth police officer in 2019.

"This is a life that would have helped the City of Fort Worth," Councilman Chris Nettles said. "Her life was taken long before her time."

In January, Nettles and Fort Worth City Council unanimously voted in favor of renaming the center.

Residents said they believe this is a great way for the community to keep Jefferson's memory alive.

"Atatiana, in my opinion, is going to be a catalyst for change in the City of Fort Worth, not just for policing—but as a whole," James Smith said.

For Jefferson's family, this opening is bittersweet. It comes months after Amber Carr, Jefferson's sister, passed away.

Ashley Carr said she cried driving up to the center because it's something her and Amber Carr talked about and were getting prepared for.

"Her not being here...it's like both of my sisters are not here, and my mother's not here as well, but I think that they're happy looking down on this day," she said.

The center is open 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday.