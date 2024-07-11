Watch CBS News
Local News

Fort Campbell soldier, North Texas native found dead in home was stabbed nearly 70 times, autopsy shows

By Julia Falcon, Lauren Crawford

/ CBS/AP

Autopsy reveals Mesquite soldier was stabbed 70 times
Autopsy reveals Mesquite soldier was stabbed 70 times 02:05

CLARKSVILLE, Tennessee – A Fort Campbell soldier found dead in her home earlier this year died of nearly 70 stab wounds, according to an autopsy report.

No arrests have been made in the death of 23-year-old Pfc. Katia Dueñas Aguilar, a Mesquite native, whose body was found in her Tennessee home in May near the Army post.

Clarksville Police said Wednesday that no arrests have been made.

The Montgomery County Medical Examiner's Office says she suffered stab wounds to her neck and upper body. The medical examiner ruled the cause of death a homicide.

"We want to believe that it's a nightmare that we can wake up and she will still be there," said Cecilia Ruiz-Aguilar, Dueñas Aguilar's sister. "We're not OK right now."

Dueñas Aguilar enlisted in the Army in 2018. She had a 4-year-old son and was stationed at Fort Campbell on the Tennessee-Kentucky border. She was also a member of the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division.

Before she died, Dueñas Aguilar told her family she was planning on leaving the Army. Her family said she decided to stay after she spoke with an Army counselor. 

"She would...tell me that she's not happy over there and I wanted her to come back so we could make more memories," Ruiz-Aguilar said.

Her family and The League of United Latin American Citizens have offered a reward of $55,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction. Clarksville Police and Army criminal investigators are working together on the investigation.

Julia Falcon

Julia Falcon is a digital content producer at CBS News Texas. Julia has previously written for news outlets across Dallas-Fort Worth like the Denton Record-Chronicle, D Magazine, 1080 KRLD and 105.3 The Fan. She covers a span of topics, focusing on sports and trending topics. Every week, Julia produces a show called "Eye on Trending," where she answers top trending questions.

© 2024 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.