Fort Campbell soldier, North Texas native found dead in home was stabbed nearly 70 times, autopsy shows

CLARKSVILLE, Tennessee – A Fort Campbell soldier found dead in her home earlier this year died of nearly 70 stab wounds, according to an autopsy report.

No arrests have been made in the death of 23-year-old Pfc. Katia Dueñas Aguilar, a Mesquite native, whose body was found in her Tennessee home in May near the Army post.

Clarksville Police said Wednesday that no arrests have been made.

The Montgomery County Medical Examiner's Office says she suffered stab wounds to her neck and upper body. The medical examiner ruled the cause of death a homicide.

"We want to believe that it's a nightmare that we can wake up and she will still be there," said Cecilia Ruiz-Aguilar, Dueñas Aguilar's sister. "We're not OK right now."

Dueñas Aguilar enlisted in the Army in 2018. She had a 4-year-old son and was stationed at Fort Campbell on the Tennessee-Kentucky border. She was also a member of the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division.

Before she died, Dueñas Aguilar told her family she was planning on leaving the Army. Her family said she decided to stay after she spoke with an Army counselor.

"She would...tell me that she's not happy over there and I wanted her to come back so we could make more memories," Ruiz-Aguilar said.

Her family and The League of United Latin American Citizens have offered a reward of $55,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction. Clarksville Police and Army criminal investigators are working together on the investigation.