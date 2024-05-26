North Texas family wants answers after soldier found dead in home Private First Class Katia Duenas-Aguilar of Mesquite enlisted in the Army in 2018. She had a four year old son and was stationed at Fort Campbell in Kentucky but had recently told her family she was planning on leaving the Army. "She would already tell me that she's not happy over there and I wanted her to come back so we could make more memories," said Cecilia Ruiz-Aguilar, Duenas-Aguilar's sister. But on May 18 Clarksville Police found her dead inside her apartment in Clarksville,Tennessee. Police ruled her death a homicide.