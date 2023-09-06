Watch CBS News
Forney's main water pump out of service, "serious threat" posed to water supply

FORNEY (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Residents in Forney are being asked to limit their water use to only essential needs.

The City of Forney said Tuesday night its main pump station is currently out of service, "posing a serious threat" to the water supply. 

The city said while it realizes limiting water usage is inconvenient, it is vitally important to ensure water is available for necessities, like drinking and bathing.

The city said it will provide an update as soon as possible.   

