Small plane crashes in median of Highway 80
FORNEY – A small plane has crashed near Mesquite Airport Monday afternoon.
Around 2:45 p.m., a twin-engine Piper PA-23 made an emergency landing in the vicinity of Highway 80 and Pinson Road.
The pilot and pedestrians in the area were unharmed. The pilot was the only person on board, according to the FAA.
Traffic is slow on both sides of the highway.
There is no information about what caused the plane to crash.
