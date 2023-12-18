Small plane crashes in median of Highway 80

Small plane lands on Highway 80 in Forney

FORNEY – A small plane has crashed near Mesquite Airport Monday afternoon.

Around 2:45 p.m., a twin-engine Piper PA-23 made an emergency landing in the vicinity of Highway 80 and Pinson Road.

Not everyday you see a plane in the middle of a highway. Right in the grass that separates 80 East and 80 West in @CityofForneyGov @CBSNewsTexas pic.twitter.com/Wj4uGtF5IG — Keith Russell (@krussellcbs11) December 18, 2023

The pilot and pedestrians in the area were unharmed. The pilot was the only person on board, according to the FAA.

Traffic is slow on both sides of the highway.

There is no information about what caused the plane to crash.