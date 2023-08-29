Former Trump attorney Sidney Powell pleads not guilty in Georgia election case

FULTON COUNTY (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Sidney Powell, an attorney from Dallas involved in Donald Trump's post-election legal challenges, entered a not guilty plea Tuesday.

Powell also waived a formal arraignment in the case in Fulton County.

Powell and 18 others, including Trump, have been charged for their alleged plans to rig the Georgia 2020 presidential election results.

Prosecutors say Powell and others accessed sensitive voting equipment software and data in rural Coffee County, Georgia, to further the alleged conspiracy to overturn the presidential election results.

Powell faces seven felony charges in the Fulton County indictment:

Violation of the Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act



Conspiracy to Commit Election Fraud (two counts)

Conspiracy to Commit Computer Theft

Conspiracy to Commit Computer Trespass

Conspiracy to Commit Computer Invasion of Privacy

Conspiracy to Defraud the State

In 2022, the Texas State Bar's disciplinary committee filed a complaint against Powell alleging she committed professional misconduct in her lawsuits challenging the results of the 2020 election.

Two other co-defendants, Trevian Kutti and Ray Smith, also pleaded not guilty and waived their arraignments, according to CNN.