Former Texas Rangers pitcher Matt Bush arrested after fleeing accident scene in Arlington

ARLINGTON — Matt Bush, the former Texas Rangers pitcher with a history of alcohol-related incidents, was arrested after he allegedly fled from Arlington police and attempted to run from the scene of a multi-vehicle accident, police said.

Just before 8:30 p.m. Friday, police tried to pull over a 2023 Lincoln Aviator "driving erratically" along Pioneer Pkwy. Arlington police said the driver, later identified as 38-year-old former right-handed Rangers pitcher Matt Bush, did not stop. Officers lost sight of the vehicle and put out a "Be On the Lookout" alert to other officers in the area.

Minutes later, Arlington PD said officers were called to a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of E. Pioneer Pkwy. and S. Collins St. Officers said they noticed one of the vehicles was the same Lincoln Aviator that fled from police minutes earlier.

Arlington PD said it determined through its investigation, that Bush ran a red light and collided with a 2023 Chevy Silverado passing through the intersection. The force of that crash caused the Aviator to collide with two other vehicles stopped at the traffic light: a 2010 GMC Yukon and a 2008 Toyota Corolla.

Matthew Bush Arlington Police Department

Bush got out of the Aviator and tried to run away, according to witnesses; however, a group of bystanders chased him and detained him until police arrived, the report states.

The 41-year-old driver of the Silverado and Bush were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The drivers of the Yukon and Corolla were not injured.

Officers said they suspected Bush may be intoxicated based on their observations of him and statements he made at the hospital.

Arlington PD said Bush refused to perform a roadside sobriety test and declined to speak to investigators. Officers were granted a search warrant for a blood sample, collected it and will send it to a lab for analysis.

Bush was later medically cleared and taken to the Arlington City Jail. He faces one count of driving while intoxicated, one count of accident involving injury and one count of evading.

This isn't Bush's first alcohol-related incident.

The former No. 1 overall draft pick had several incidents after he was first drafted by his hometown San Diego Padres and moved to the Toronto and Tampa Bay organizations, according to the Associated Press. In March 2012 he was accused of driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident in Charlotte County, Florida. A 72-year-old man on a motorcycle was seriously injured in the crash.

Bush went to prison after pleading no contest.

He was released in Oct. 2015 after serving 3.5 years. The Rangers signed him to a minor league deal in Dec. 2015 and he made his major league debut for Texas in May 2016.

"I realized I'm not the same person when I drink. I tend to make horrible choices," Bush said in 2016. "I don't ever want to be that person again. I like myself today and being sober. I feel like I'm living a dream and I don't ever want this to stop."

Bush remained with the Rangers organization until 2022 when he was traded to the Milwaukee Brewers. He rejoined the Rangers in 2023 on a minor league contract and was released at the end of the 2023 season.