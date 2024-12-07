Arrest warrant issued for former Lewisville police officer over alleged sexual assault on duty

LEWISVILLE – A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a former Lewisville police officer after he allegedly engaged in inappropriate sexual conduct with a citizen while on duty.

Former officer Filemon Perez is charged with official oppression and sexual assault following the incident, which took place during Thanksgiving week, Lewisville police shared in a news release.

Former Lewisville police officer Filemon Perez. Lewisville Police Department

Perez was initially placed on paid administrative leave while the Lewisville Police Department conducted internal and criminal investigations over the weekend.

On Tuesday, he resigned after learning he would be terminated for violating City Administrative Directives, according to police.

Due to the sensitive nature of the incident, the LPD is not identifying the victim.

Perez has been a patrol officer with the department since May 2023. His record indicates that his only disciplinary action was a written reprimand in September for failing to activate his body-worn camera during a traffic stop, police said.

Lewisville Police Chief Brook Rollins said in a statement that the department remains committed to accountability, transparency and promptly and appropriately addressing misconduct.

"The behavior in question is completely unacceptable and does not align with the values of the Lewisville Police Department," Rollins said. "While we cannot comment further on this specific matter due to the ongoing criminal investigation, we will continue to pursue this incident to bring justice to the victim."

The incident comes just weeks after Rollins spoke about disciplinary actions taken against at least 11 officers involved in misconduct related to a covert prostitution investigation. Rollins clarified that Perez was not among those disciplined in that unrelated case.