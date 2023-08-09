Former Irving Police Chief Benny Newman dies at 91: 'A civic leader, family man & friend'

IRVING (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Former Irving Police Chief Benny Newman has died at 91, the department solemnly announced Tuesday.

Surrounded by his family, Newman passed away Sunday, Aug. 6 at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center.

Described as "a civic leader, family man and friend," Newman served as Irving's chief of police from 1978 to 1994. Before this, he spent 23 years with the Dallas Police Department, ultimately rising to the rank of captain.

In a written statement, the Irving Police Department recalls Newman being instrumental in creating its Athletic League, which has provided classes and camps to hundreds of local youth for over 30 years:

"Chief Newman leaves a legacy of distinguished public service and was a well-respected member of the law enforcement community."

Funeral arrangements are currently pending.