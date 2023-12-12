Former Dallas County District Attorney Craig Watkins dies at 56

DALLAS - Craig Watkins, Dallas' first Black District Attorney, has died.

Watkins died at his home Tuesday morning, according to Russell Wilson, a former Watkins' DA team member. Watkins was 56 years old.

"It is with deep sorrow that the friends and family of Craig Marcus Watkins announce his passing," Wilson said in a statement. "Craig Marcus Watkins, the former District Attorney of Dallas County passed away this morning at his home in Dallas. The Wat

Watkins was elected to the position in 2006 and served as District Attorney until 2015.

While in office, Watkins pushed exonerations and his conviction integrity unit became known nationwide for its advocacy for falsely imprisoned individuals who served decades in prison for crimes they didn't commit.

After serving as DA, Watkins opened his law firm on MLK Boulevard in South Dallas.

Wilson said funeral arrangements are pending and the Watkins family asks for their privacy at this time.