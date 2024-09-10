"For Bo" play explores murder of Botham Jean in his apartment by a Dallas police officer

"For Bo" play explores murder of Botham Jean in his apartment by a Dallas police officer

DALLAS — It was a Dallas killing that captured the nation's attention.

Six years ago, on Sept. 6, 2018, we learned the name Botham Jean. Jean became a murder victim when former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger shot him in his own apartment.

She was convicted and sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2019. Guyger's body camera was not recording during the shooting because she was off duty. This month, Guyger faces a parole hearing.

Starting Tuesday night, a special theatrical production in remembrance of Jean opens on a Dallas stage. The melody of song mingled with a staged reminder of the power of pain that few in Dallas will ever forget.

The play is called "For Bo," written and directed by TCU associate professor Ayvaunn Penn.

Penn has held onto Sept. 6, 2018.

Guyger shot Jean, believing he had broken into her apartment. She was on the wrong floor and mistakenly entered his apartment.

She confessed on the stand that she shot with the intent to kill.

"For Bo" is a fictional narrative stage play based on Jean's murder, the public response and reaction to his killing built on storyteller Penn's intent to remember Jean's humanity and Guyger's deadly decision to disregard it.

"What's this story about? 'For Bo' is about that tragic moment when his life is lost and the fallout that happens thereafter," said Penn. "One can only ask themselves if Amber had opened that door and saw someone of a different color. Would he still be having the same story?"

A central theme of Penn's story: It's hard to forgive what your heart can't forget.

Penn wrote this play in 2019 and made sure the voice of Botham's family is intertwined in the story.

"I will share what was affirmed by Botham's sister, Alyssa," said Penn. "If Amber had taken a moment, Botham would've just walked her back to her apartment. That's the kind of man that he was."

The play opens at Lyric Stage in Dallas' Design District in partnership with the Botham Jean Foundation.

There are also shows on Saturday and again on Sept. 15.