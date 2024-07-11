Watch CBS News
Flying out of Dallas Love Field Airport? Officials say get there 3 hours early due to high traffic volume

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

DALLAS – Officials at Love Field Airport are asking travelers to arrive at least three hours early Thursday. 

Airport officials say baggage claim is operating at total capacity and the "extremely high volume of departing passengers checking luggage is causing congestion in the check-in process."

CBS News Texas Chopper was over the airport around 11:30 a.m., showing a line weaved around outside. 

love-airport.png
CBS News Texas chopper

Earlier in the morning, the airport asked travelers to arrive at least two hours early, then extended it to three hours.

One traveler told CBS News Texas that she waited in line for more than two hours and she still wasn't all the way through the line.  

The airport says it is taking additional baggage mitigation measures.

This story is developing.

