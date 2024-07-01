DFW, Love Field airports expecting millions of Fourth of July travelers

FORT WORTH – Nearly 100 million people are expected to travel this week for the holiday festivities, many of them through the airports.

Just under 2 million are expected to go through Love Field and DFW airports.

Long lines are the weekend theme for people trying to make a quick getaway this week.

"This summer's travel season began Memorial Day weekend and runs through Labor Day. TSA is prepared for the highest traveler volumes that our agency has ever seen," said Christine Assali, deputy federal security director, PHL.

TSA estimates nearly 30 million Americans will be boarding flights this week, like the Garcia family at DFW.

"Fourth of July trip, taking this guy to Disney World for the first time," said Brian Garcia.

Officials at DFW estimate 1.5 million travelers will pass through the airport from July 3 through 8, and 325,000 more will travel through Love Field.

Steve Miller and his family were up early on Monday to beat the crowds.

"I do realize millions of people are traveling this weekend," said Miller.

Millions more will be taking a road trip – AAA says it expects around 60 million to drive to their destination.

If you want to beat traffic or long lines at security, follow the Miller family's example and get there early.

"That's why I get up early, you know? Get up early - what do they say? The early person gets the worm, something like that. I think we get the worm every time," said Miller.