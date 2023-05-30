Flower Mound teen pleads guilty to selling fentanyl-laced pills, faces up to 40 years in prison

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – A Flower Mound teen has pleaded guilty to distributing counterfeit pills across North Texas, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Leigha Simonton says.

In March, Stephen Paul Brinson, 18, was charged with conspiracy to distribute a schedule II controlled substance.

Brinson, who goes by "Steve-O," now faces up to 40 years in prison for selling fentanyl-laced counterfeit pills out of a home in Flower Mound.

According to the USAO, Brinson used an Instagram account to sell round, blue pills imprinted with "M/30" to resemble legitimate 30 mg oxycodone pills.

While searching Brinson's home earlier this year, law enforcement recovered approximately 1,800 fentanyl-laced pills along with cocaine, marijuana and two firearms. Brinson's 19-year-old girlfriend was also at the house, where she appeared to be under the influence of fentanyl, authorities said.

During that search, Brinson admitted to authorities that he was armed and en route to deliver an M/30 pill to a customer in Flower Mound.

Court documents say Brinson was the source of supply for fentanyl to Donovan Jude Andrews, the Carrollton dealer who authorities say capitalized on the arrest of Luis Navarrete and Magaly Cano to advertise his pill business. Andrews is allegedly tied to at least one juvenile fentanyl overdose.

Cano pleaded guilty earlier this month. Andrews, Villanueva and Navarrete have been charged but not yet convicted.