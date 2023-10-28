Flooding threat continues, plunging temps to come

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - North Texas saw another round of heavy rain overnight leading to flooding and flash flooding this morning. Some spots in Ellis and Kaufman counties picked up 10"+ of rain over the last 12 hours. Please be careful on the roads today. Do not try and drive through water covered roadways. Turn Around, Don't Drown.

Unfortunately, we are not done with the rain just yet and will see more showers tomorrow and Monday. The rain will be heavy at times and widespread additional rainfall totals of 2"-5"+ are possible. Saturated soils from this week's rain will continue our flooding Risk. A flood watch is in effect until noon Sunday.

A cold front moved through the area yesterday evening and will make for a soggy and cool Saturday. Temperatures will hold steady in the upper 50s with rain tapering off towards the midday hours. If you are headed out to Game 2 of the World Series it will be cloudy with rain developing as the game wraps up. You will want the rain gear for another late night celebrating the Rangers victory!

It is time to break out the winter garb as we fast forward to winter with an arctic front plunging through North Texas tomorrow. Morning temperatures in the 50s will drop into the 40s by the afternoon and we will be dodging showers all day.

The cold air is firmly in place Monday when we wake up to temperatures in the 30s and wind chills in the upper 20s! Strong northerly winds continue all day along with morning rain tapering off in the afternoon. Afternoon highs only make it into the upper 40s but the wind will make it feel colder.

Many areas in North Texas will likely see their first frost or freeze this week! Plan for a cold Halloween with temperatures around 50 degrees at Trick or Treat but winds will make if feel like the 40s. The sunshine finally returns Tuesday and sticks with us the rest of the week.