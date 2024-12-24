Flight delays due to weather, American Airlines outage impact holiday travelers at DFW Airport

NORTH TEXAS – What was already going to be a busy day for holiday travel is getting more difficult for people flying out of or connecting through DFW International Airport, as hundreds of flights have been delayed.

A system of rain and storms moving slowly across North Texas led the FAA to issue a ground stop for planes from most of the country flying to DFW. The ground stop was lifted at 11 a.m.

Planes arriving late can delay the next flights on their schedules, causing further delays throughout the day. Departure delays from DFW are approaching two hours, according to flight tracking site FlightAware. Planes headed for DFW are seeing delays of over two hours as well.

More than 500 flights into or out of DFW have been delayed.

The weather is the second major travel disruption of the day at DFW. Just before 6 a.m., American Airlines and its subsidiaries halted their operations nationwide after software needed to release flights experienced an outage.

The issue was resolved at DFW just after 7 a.m., with flights resuming nationwide within the hour.

"We sincerely apologize to our customers for the inconvenience this morning. It's all hands on deck as our team is working diligently to get customers where they need to go as quickly as possible," the Fort Worth-based company said in a statement.

Anyone flying on Tuesday should check with their airline for their flight status before heading to the airport.