Flags at half-staff to honor North Texas Navy SEAL who died at sea

UPDATE — Gov. Greg Abbott ordered flags be flown at half-staff to honor Navy Special Warfare Operator 2nd Class Nathan Gage Ingram, a North Texas native who's death is felt here. Search and rescue efforts, which began Jan. 11 to find Ingram and another Navy Special Ops member, ended in tragedy.

Abbott offered his condolences on X saying, "Cecilia & I join his family and all who grieve this hero's loss. Texas will never for his sacrifice."

I ordered flags across Texas to fly at half-staff to honor U.S. Navy Special Operator Second Class Gage Ingram, a Navy SEAL and native Texan who died serving his country.



Cecilia & I join his family and all who grieve this hero’s loss.



Texas will never forget his sacrifice. — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) January 24, 2024

According to Naval Special Warfare Command Public Affairs, Ingram and Navy Special Warfare Operator 1st Class Christopher J. Chambers went missing after an assignment to a West-Coast-based Naval Special Warfare Unit.

A news release confirms the two were reported missing at sea during a nighttime seizure. Navy officials said the vessel was transporting advanced lethal material from Iran to replenish supplies to Houthi forces in Yemen.

Defense officials earlier told CBS News that the missing sailors went overboard while attempting to board the vessel. The SEALs were climbing up the vessel when one got knocked off by high waves in the Arabian Sea, the Associated Press reported. Under their protocol, when one SEAL is overtaken, the next jumps in after them.

Navy Special Warfare Operator 2nd Class Nathan Gage Ingram (left) and Navy Special Warfare Operator 1st Class Christopher J. Chambers (right). U.S. Navy

Capt. Blake L. Chaney, commander of Naval Special Warfare Group 1, extended condolence to the families of Ingram and Chamber, whose combined enlistment years were 15.

"Chris and Gage selflessly served their country with unwavering professionalism and exceptional capabilities," said Chaney. "This loss is devastating for NSW, our families, the special operations community, and across the nation."

CBS News Texas' searches found family roots for Ingram in North Texas.

In a statement from Forth Worth area's Northwest Independent School District, Executive Director of Communications Anthony Tosie confirmed Ingram as a former student of the district. Ingram is referred to as "Gage" in both new releases.

"The family is still processing the news and has requested privacy at this time. Out of respect for their request, we won't be providing any information until they are ready other than confirming Gage attended Northwest ISD schools," Tosie said.

Roanoke Mayor Scooter Gierisch posted condolences to Ingram's family.

"Our sincere condolences and prayers go out to the Ingram family as today we learned that one of our own hometown heroes won't be coming home. Shannon and I are saddened to learn that Gage Ingram was one of the two Seals that perished," Gierisch said.

According to the Navy's news release, Ingram enlisted on September 25, 2019, and graduated from boot camp at Recruit Training Command Great Lakes, Illinois, in November 2019.

He served with the West Coast-based SEAL units after graduating from SEAL qualification training in Coronado, Calif., in 2021. His awards and decorations include various personal and unit awards.

As for Chambers, his enlistment started on May 17, 2012. The Navy said he graduated from boot camp at Recruit Training Command Great Lakes, Illinois, in July 2012.

Chambers served with West Coast-based SEAL units since graduating from SEAL qualification training in Coronado, Calif., in 2014. His awards and decorations include the Navy/Marine Corps Achievement Medal with Combat "C," three Navy/Marine Corps Achievement Medals, Army Achievement Medal, Combat Action Ribbon, and other personal and unit awards.

The investigation into the deadly incident is ongoing.