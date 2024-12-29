Five tips from a personal trainer to make and keep your New Year's fitness resolutions

NORTH TEXAS — Getting in shape or losing weight are popular New Year's resolutions. A Forbes study shows fitness is the number one resolution for the new year with 48% of people saying it's their top priority.

Eric Smith, General Manager at Orangetheory Fitness in Colleyville, has five tips to make, and keep those new year's fitness goals.

Find a way to move

"Number one, I would say find something you enjoy," Smith said. "It doesn't really matter how hard or intense the workout is. If you're not excited to get out of bed or get off the couch and go, you're probably not going to stick with it."

The key is movement, not just exercise. In the Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans, government health experts advise that even short periods of activity have cumulative health benefits.

The guide states, "Some physical activity is better than none."

Cardio is great for heart health and weight management, but it is recommended to include weight training in any fitness plan. Lifting weights can help metabolism and bone density.

Have an accountability system

The second tip is to have an accountability system in place.

Member Hiral Patel told CBS News Texas on Sunday morning that she already has her accountability partner.

"My brother is one of my accountability partners," said Patel. She's one of the people in a class where they set fitness resolutions for 2025.

Set some non-negotiables

"Third thing would be to find some non-negotiables," Smith said. "No matter what comes your way this week or what your schedule looks like, you know that every Monday and every Wednesday you're doing X, Y, or Z."

Sticking to a schedule helps implement and keep healthy habits. To help establish new habits, try tying new things to things you already do regularly.

Have patience

The fourth tip is to have patience. Achieving everything in a week is highly unlikely to happen.

"There are going to be ebbs and flows," Smith said. "Don't be so committed to seeing progress right now that you're not willing to show yourself grace. The journey is what makes it so awesome to see those results at the end of it."

Eating habits

The fifth tip from Smith is to eat enough protein.

"I would recommend, trying to eat one gram of protein per body weight, so if you weigh 200 pounds, you want to try to get about 200 grams of protein per day," Smith said.

The American Heart Association also recommends increasing dietary fiber to boost heart health.

If weight loss is on the agenda this next year, studies have shown that 80 percent of weight loss happens in the kitchen. Eating a diet filled with raw vegetables, fruit and whole grains, coupled with lean meats, can help.

Take note

Patel has another tip for keeping track of those fitness goals.

She says she's written down her own goals as she aims to start 2025 on the right foot.

"I think writing them down is super important and then also just breaking it down into smaller, 12-week goals is what helps to keep me kind of motivated, make sure that I reach them, and not just let the year pass by," Patel said.