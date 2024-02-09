Five people shot near Dallas apartment complex

DALLAS — Five people have been shot near an apartment complex in Southeast Dallas.

JD Miles confirmed on the scene that of those five victims, 3 have been sent to Baylor Medical Center in Dallas, and the other two were sent to Children's Medical Center in Dallas.

The ages of the victims have not been released.

Preliminary information from the Dallas Police call logs shows the call came in just before 9 p.m. Friday for a shooting incident in the 200 block of Stoneport Drive.

That's just north of Great Trinity Forest Way near Pemberton Hill Road.

CBS News Texas has reached out to the Dallas Police Department and Dallas Fire Rescue for more information.

This is a developing story.