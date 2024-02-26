First responders, school bus escort Audrii Cunningham's body to funeral home

POLK COUNTY - The small community of Livingston came together to honor Audrii Cunningham on Monday.

The Livingston ISD school bus that Audrii was supposed to ride the day she went missing traveled along with Livingston police, fire, and Polk County Sheriff's officers to transport Audrii's body to the funeral home.

Less than two weeks ago, an AMBER Alert was issued after Audrii's family reported her missing. Last week, her body was found in the Trinity River.

"Things like this just really, it hurts," said Beverly Colvin, a Livingston resident.

"I have grandbabies of my own, there ain't no way I could handle it if it was one of mine," said Keith Randall, who lives in Livingston.

Don Steven McDougal, a friend of the girl's father who lived on the family property, has been charged in Audrii's death. McDougal faces capital murder.

Services for Audrii will begin Friday.