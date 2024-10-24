First Baptist Dallas will show members an image of its new sanctuary on Sunday, pastor says

DALLAS — During Sunday service this week, First Baptist Dallas will reveal an exterior image of its new historic sanctuary.

"I think we're learning from this that buildings come and go, but God's people remain forever," said Pastor Dr. Robert Jeffress. "And I think this whole tragedy has reminded us that nothing of God was lost in this fire."

Jeffress, the church's senior pastor, did not give CBS News Texas a preview of the image, but he said his reaction was "Wow" when he saw it.

"This new design is actually going to be more like the 1908 design," he said. "One of the great features is we've put a larger steeple than we previously had. It's a steeple that more resembles what was present in 1908."

Jeffress anticipates construction will begin in January. Church members will get a glimpse of their new sanctuary on Sunday, with more detailed images to be provided during the Sunday service the week of Thanksgiving.

"One of the great things about this new space is it's going to give us more community space," he said. "You know, the church isn't about brick and mortar. It's about people."

Members were devastated when a four-alarm fire ravaged the 134-year-old sanctuary built in 1890. Jeffress said the church space was remodeled four times over the years. Famed leaders in the faith, like George W. Truett and W.A. Criswell, stood at its helm. It is also where Presidents Woodrow Wilson, Gerald Ford, and George H.W. Bush visited. Evangelist Billy Graham was also a guest.

"Under this new design, we're going to have much more room for our people to fellowship and develop relationships," Jeffress said. He noted their architects will provide the cost details in the coming weeks.

One of the church designers was at Notre Dame de Paris when the fire happened.

"When he heard about our fire, he immediately began sketching ideas for how to design it, to retain the memories of the past, but also point to the future," Jeffress said.

The pastor said members will likely be asked to contribute toward the new historic building. He noted that church members are more generous than the wealthy. Jeffress also said the cause of the fire was undetermined, but fire investigators assured the church it was not arson.