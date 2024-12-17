A potent front will impact Wednesday morning commuters before a sunny and cool weekend

NORTH TEXAS — Rain chances increase overnight into Wednesday morning as a potent cold front slides across the region.

In the early morning, storms will start to fire in the northwestern counties. By the 3 to 6 a.m. hours, some of the strongest activity will be expected along the I-20 corridor.

We are not expecting severe weather with these storms but gusty winds and a brief heavy rain is possible.

Wet roads never do the morning commute any favors either. The forecast models continue to bring the line of storms through the metroplex during the early commute, 4 a.m. to 5:30 a.m.

The storms will move into our eastern and southeastern counties with a more robust line.

Expect some windy conditions and much cooler temperatures. Make sure to bring a winter coat with you on the way out the door. Gusts will exceed 25 mph at times as highs only reach into the upper 50s.

By mid-morning, most of North Texas will be out of the rain and under clearing skies.

After four days in a row of highs in the 70s (the typical high this time of year is in the 50s), we'll return to December temperatures to close out the week and over the upcoming weekend.

No weather will get in your way on the last shopping weekend before Christmas.

The countdown to Christmas shows warmer temperatures. There looks to be some rain chances on Christmas Eve day.

Download the CBS News Texas app for your phone. Right now, if you look at the extended forecast, it shows "Strong Storms" for the day after Christmas. Remember, back in 2015, the deadliest tornado outbreak that year in America occurred the day after Christmas, an EF4 went over parts of Sunnyvale, Garland and Rowlett in Dallas County, killing 10 people. The First Alert Weather Team is monitoring the long-range models and will keep you posted.