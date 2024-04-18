First Alert Weather: Strong to severe storms possible Thursday in North Texas

First Alert Weather: Strong to severe storms possible in North Texas Thursday

NORTH TEXAS — Today is a Weather Alert!

We're tracking the potential for strong to severe storms to develop in parts of North Texas as a cold front slides through this afternoon and evening. We won't see severe storms everywhere today. However, the storms that develop could produce large hail and damaging winds, even for the Metroplex.

Storms will likely develop after 2 p.m. west of I-35W. The cold front will push the storms through the Metroplex during the afternoon commute. The rain could be heavy at times. Most of the storms should be east of North Texas around 9 p.m.

Otherwise, we'll see mostly cloudy skies today. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s this afternoon. Overnight lows tonight will be in the mid 50s under mostly cloudy skies.

On Friday, expect cloudy conditions and cooler temperatures. With the cold front to our south, highs will struggle to reach 70 by afternoon. There is a slight chance of a shower in the forecast, but rain chances will increase significantly overnight Friday into Saturday.

In fact, on Saturday, stay weather aware and create a backup plan if you have any outdoor activities lined up. We're tracking periods of heavy rain and a few storms on and off during the day. Localized flooding will be possible. Some communities could see up to two inches of rain. Right now, the threat for severe weather is low, but a strong thunderstorm or two could develop.

Highs will be in the low to mid 60s on Saturday.

On Sunday, highs will be in the low 60s on Sunday. A few early morning showers are possible.

High temperatures are back in the low 70s on Earth Day this Monday.

