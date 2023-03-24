First Alert Weather: Skies to clear in North Texas following active Friday morning

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — It has been an active morning with numerous severe thunderstorm warnings and even a tornado warning.

CBS News Texas

The National Weather Service will be out surveying damage near Poolville in Parker County, where a possible tornado developed around 5 a.m.

There were damage reports of a flipped mobile home and RV. Power lines were also downed, blocking roadways.

CBS News Texas

As storms moved through, we had some wind gusts of 60 mph in Mineral Wells and a 71 mph gust reported near Whitesboro in Cooke County.

CBS News Texas

Some areas like Gainesville and Stephenville picked up around two inches of rain.

CBS News Texas

Redevelopment of a few storms is possible around midday, mainly along and east of I-35.

An isolated severe storm is possible with a marginal risk of quarter-size hail and wind gusts of up to 60 mph.

CBS News Texas

CBS News Texas

Around 1 to 2 p.m., our skies will clear from west to east, leaving us with sunshine to wrap up an active Friday. Temperatures will warm into the upper 70s.

CBS News Texas

Then we have a gorgeous weekend ahead, with sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-to-upper 70s.

We are tracking low end rain chances through the upcoming week, with the best chance for rain and storms on Thursday.

CBS News Texas