First Alert Weather: Skies to clear in North Texas following active Friday morning
NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — It has been an active morning with numerous severe thunderstorm warnings and even a tornado warning.
The National Weather Service will be out surveying damage near Poolville in Parker County, where a possible tornado developed around 5 a.m.
There were damage reports of a flipped mobile home and RV. Power lines were also downed, blocking roadways.
As storms moved through, we had some wind gusts of 60 mph in Mineral Wells and a 71 mph gust reported near Whitesboro in Cooke County.
Some areas like Gainesville and Stephenville picked up around two inches of rain.
Redevelopment of a few storms is possible around midday, mainly along and east of I-35.
An isolated severe storm is possible with a marginal risk of quarter-size hail and wind gusts of up to 60 mph.
Around 1 to 2 p.m., our skies will clear from west to east, leaving us with sunshine to wrap up an active Friday. Temperatures will warm into the upper 70s.
Then we have a gorgeous weekend ahead, with sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-to-upper 70s.
We are tracking low end rain chances through the upcoming week, with the best chance for rain and storms on Thursday.
