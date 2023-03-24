Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for most of North Texas

By Brittany Rainey

/ CBS Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 9 a.m. for most of North Texas.

Storms have developed along the cold front and are moving into our western counties.

Severe thunderstorm warnings for hail and damaging winds are in place and will continue to be the main threats through the morning hours. The tornado threat is still low but we can't completely rule out one developing.

We are still expecting the line to move through the DFW Metroplex during the morning drive.

The severe threat will shift into Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi as we move into the afternoon hours—with all modes of severe weather possible.

Skies will clear from west to east after midday behind the front, leading to an easy drive home. Temperatures will warm into the upper 70s with sunny skies.

This weekend is looking beautiful with a lot of sunshine and highs in the mid-to-upper 70s...Great weather for some planting!

We are, though, watching a few chances for rain through the upcoming week.

Stay weather aware today and every day by visiting our weather page or watching our 24/7 livestream here.

Brittany Rainey
Brittany fell in love with weather at a young age watching the sea breeze storms develop every afternoon in Tampa, Florida. She knew her career needed to entail weather and decided becoming a broadcast meteorologist was the path for her.

First published on March 24, 2023 / 5:00 AM

