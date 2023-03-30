First Alert Weather: Severe storms possible through tomorrow afternoon

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — The cap is winning this afternoon, at least for us. There have been a few elevated storms in Collin County and Fannin County, but no watches or warnings yet.

Most of the activity should wind down after sunset, leaving us with cloudy and windy conditions overnight. But more storms are expected tomorrow as cold front moves through.

We'll watch for storms to develop near the I-35 corridor between 7 and 9 a.m.

The storms will get more organized as they move east. The dynamics are better to the east, and the storms will intensify. Main threats would be hail and damaging winds.

Most are in the clear from storms and clouds by 2 p.m. Friday, and we're left with strong west winds and sunny skies. A wind advisory may be issued, and there's an elevated fire danger to the west.

Relative humidity in the morning will range from 75-95%. By the afternoon, humidity values will be below 20% for many areas to the west of I-35. Along with windy, warm and dry conditions, it will be a bad day to do any outdoor burning.

Saturday is an ideal day, but Sunday will bring the chance for more showers and storms as a weak disturbance moves through the area. We'll have to watch for a few stronger storms in the afternoon, though it's not a guarantee.

We may have our first 90° day of the year early next week – normal high for the first week of April is 73-75°. Get ready…