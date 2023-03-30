First Alert Weather: Severe storms possible for North Texas Thursday, Friday

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Heads up, North Texas! The CBS News Texas weather team has issued an alert for today and tomorrow due to severe storm chances.

As we move through this Thursday, we're going to keep an eye on our First Alert Radar for the potential of strong-to-severe storms this afternoon and evening.

The threat for severe weather will be conditional upon the placement of the dry line west of North Texas and a strong cap in place.

With the cap in place, we may not see as many severe storms today. However, some strong storms could develop and could be capable of producing large hail and damaging winds. In fact, the Storm Prediction Center has placed parts of North Texas under a marginal risk for strong-to-severe storms today.

Some storms are also possible this evening and tonight. But please keep in mind that we're not expecting rain everywhere in our viewing area. Rain chances are around 30-40%.

On Friday, we could again see the threat for showers and storms that could be strong-to-severe as a cold front pushes in. Some of this rain will likely push in Friday morning into at least the early afternoon.

The front will likely give more of us here in North Texas a chance for storms. However, the best areas to see strong and/or severe storms Friday will be along and east of I-35 and I-35E. The main storm threats will be damaging winds and large hail.

Again, we're not expecting rain everywhere in North Texas, and we're not expecting rain all day. Rain chances will be around 40-50% Friday.

By mid-to-late afternoon Friday, most of the storms are well east of North Texas, allowing our skies to clear and sunshine to move in. High temperatures will be in the low 80s and it will be windy, with potential gusts of up to 40 mph.

We're expecting a mixed bag of weather this weekend.

Saturday features highs in the mid 70s under sunny skies. By Sunday, highs will be in the mid 70s under mostly cloudy skies. Scattered showers and storms will be around, too. Rain chances will be around 40%.

On Monday, highs will be near 90 degrees with a slight chance of a shower.

Stay weather aware today and every day, visit our weather page or watch our 24/7 livestream here.